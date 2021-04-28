Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.05 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $886.59 or 0.01615877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $16.60 billion and approximately $4.05 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,867.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.60 or 0.00516886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00063690 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001568 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003704 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,721,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

