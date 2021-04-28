BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Tops $0.0367 on Exchanges

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $18.96 million and $2.07 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.00 or 0.00843936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00065783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00096445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,409.87 or 0.08143638 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.