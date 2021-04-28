bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $120.25

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.25 and last traded at $120.25, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bioMérieux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.70.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

