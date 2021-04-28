Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,910 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $77,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $267.39 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

