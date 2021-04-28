Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) will be posting its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

NYSE:BIO.B opened at $600.87 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $321.42 and a 1-year high of $538.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $591.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

