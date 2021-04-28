BIKI Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. BIKI has a total market cap of $15.43 million and $1.35 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.77 or 0.00872872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00097000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.20 or 0.07988507 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

