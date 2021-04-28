Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Best Buy’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from growth in digital sales, as witnessed during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. This has been boosting revenues in the company’s Domestic segment. The company expects to keep gaining from growth in the digital realm and has therefore been investing toward boosting omni-channel capabilities. Additionally, up until the fourth quarter, the company has continued to gain from consumers enhanced spending on products that support stay-at-home needs. However, management expects such trends to diminish gradually, due to the revival in travel and outdoor dining. As a result, it provided a dismal comparable sales view for fiscal 2022. Additionally, the company has been grappling with soft gross margins due to higher supply chain costs.”

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

BBY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.19. 29,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $70.71 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.