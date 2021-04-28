Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Shares of BBY opened at $118.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $70.71 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $5,565,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $293,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

