Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 3,249 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.48. 44,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

