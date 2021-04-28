Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $127.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,174 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.86.

