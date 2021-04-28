Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 2.6% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.46. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.54. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $198.51 and a 1-year high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

