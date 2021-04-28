Berenberg Bank Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $150.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an a- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.16.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $194.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.55. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $197.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

