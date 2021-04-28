Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

