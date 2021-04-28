Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192,107 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $490.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

