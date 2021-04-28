Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VTV stock opened at $135.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $135.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

