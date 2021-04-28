Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,604.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,030.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,520.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,581.12. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $570.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

