Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.90.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $562.63 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.78 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

