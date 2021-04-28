Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Raised by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,044. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.02.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

