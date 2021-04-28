Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BZLYF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

