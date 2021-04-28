Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) vs. Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Critical Review

Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Beadell Resources alerts:

Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beadell Resources and Sandstorm Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 16.95 $16.40 million $0.09 86.22

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Beadell Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beadell Resources and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beadell Resources and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $13.26, suggesting a potential upside of 70.89%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Beadell Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beadell Resources Company Profile

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Beadell Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beadell Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.