BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 122,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,682,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $392.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $262.96 and a fifty-two week high of $392.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.