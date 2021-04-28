BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 10,455 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

