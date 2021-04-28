BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Deere & Company by 484.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 20,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 42.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company stock opened at $381.06 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.