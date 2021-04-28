BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $10.27 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $142.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average is $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $197.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

