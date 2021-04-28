BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.