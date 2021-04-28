Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABX. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.50.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$26.79 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.49.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

