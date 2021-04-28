Barclays Increases Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $128.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.20.

WMS stock opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

