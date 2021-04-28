Bank OZK Purchases Shares of 2,829 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank OZK bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

NYSE:MS opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

