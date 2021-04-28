Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.44

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4401 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.