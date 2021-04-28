Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.95.

About Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

