Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 9,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 4,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

