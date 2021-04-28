Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.94.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $327.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.54 and a 1 year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

