Bank Hapoalim BM Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

Shares of MELI traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,610.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,209. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $570.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10,030.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,520.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,581.12.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.