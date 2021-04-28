Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,166,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 391,267 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after buying an additional 569,348 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. 4,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,978. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

