Bank Hapoalim BM Has $4.61 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $65.19. 120,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,436,135. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

