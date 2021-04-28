Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,989,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,734,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,082,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,311,000 after buying an additional 1,977,425 shares during the period.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 231,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,565,662. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

