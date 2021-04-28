B. Riley Comments on Akari Therapeutics, Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akari Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

AKTX opened at $2.34 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 206,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 1.30% of Akari Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

