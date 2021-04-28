B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $23.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

