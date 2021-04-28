B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

FCX opened at $38.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.84 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

