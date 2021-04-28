Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of AX opened at $45.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 412,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,965,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.