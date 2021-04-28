AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.06

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 266,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.