Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. 2,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $32.93.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.69.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

