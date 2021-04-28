Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $652.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.63. 3,338,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,916. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,003,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after buying an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after buying an additional 1,463,311 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,720,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after buying an additional 1,207,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.