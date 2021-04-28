Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $34.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $44.37 on Friday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after buying an additional 2,521,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avnet by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,277,000 after buying an additional 841,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after buying an additional 596,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

