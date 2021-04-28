Avista (AVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. On average, analysts expect Avista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.