Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) & Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Financial Comparison

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices 0.20% 0.31% 0.13% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -55.21% -50.73%

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices $59.70 million 21.98 -$10.47 million ($0.27) -79.89 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$140.73 million ($3.86) -5.57

Avid Bioservices has higher revenue and earnings than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Avid Bioservices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Avid Bioservices has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avid Bioservices and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 19.64%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 135.55%. Given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Avid Bioservices.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support. The company also provides various process development services, such as upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing, and characterization. It serves biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a process development and manufacturing agreement with Oragenics, Inc. to develop coronavirus vaccine. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome. It is also developing setmelanotide, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

