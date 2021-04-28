Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.400-8.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.40-8.80 EPS.

Shares of AVY traded up $7.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.41. 1,187,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.67. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $216.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.36.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

