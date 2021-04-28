Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. 8,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,053. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,922,000 after buying an additional 170,556 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 397,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Avangrid by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $2,305,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.