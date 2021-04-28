Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Decreased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after buying an additional 1,039,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after buying an additional 886,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $7.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.06. The company had a trading volume of 85,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average is $172.97. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

