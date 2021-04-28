Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.16 billion-$9.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.07 billion.

ALV traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.02. The stock had a trading volume of 807,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,435. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.71. Autoliv has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $107.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALV. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.65.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

